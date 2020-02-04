FORT BEND COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - The Department of Public Safety says Willie Brumfield is one of the most wanted people in Texas and he could be hiding in Fort Bend County.
Brumfield has been on the run since March of 2018. He's wanted for Trafficking of Child, Compelling Prostitution, and Evading Arrest or Detention. On October 7, 2019, an additional warrant was issued in Harris County for his arrest for Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.
"Brumfield's last known ties were to Harris County and Fort Bend County, including areas on the westside of Houston and areas north of Sugar Land. He also has ties to the New Orleans area," said a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
He is to be considered armed and dangerous according to the Texas DPS.
A reward of up to $5,000 has been offered for his arrest and/or charging.
Brumfield is about six feet, two inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. See photos above.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
