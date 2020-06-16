Covering Katy logo

It's time for Covering Katy News to make some decisions about our future direction and we'd like your input prior to moving forward. I hope you will take about 60 seconds to answer a 7 question survey. The answers will help us decide how to move forward.

Click this link to participate in the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCSH7B8

Your participation is greatly appreciated.

Thank you.

Dennis Spellman, Publisher

