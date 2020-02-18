KATY (Covering Katy News) - Allen Leon Wortham Jr. dropped out of the Katy school board race at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. He had filed to run for Position 4 on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees.
Two term school board president Courtney Doyle also dropped out of the race last Friday afternoon, after initially filing to run for re-election on Jan. 15, the very first day that applications were accepted. Doyle's surprise move came just 33 minutes before the deadline for candidates to file for the school board race.
Doyle's withdrawal was very quickly followed by Michael Dillard, who filed to run for the Position 4 seat minutes before the filing deadline expired.
Wortham, 37, has now withdrawn from two races. He initially filed to run for the Position 3 race but switched to run for Position 4 on Feb.10, 2020. Now he’s running for neither position.
"I dropped (out) because I had excellent conversations with Leah Wilson and R.C. Simmons about their ability to safeguard the school district," Wortham said.
Wilson is also running for school board Position 4. She would have been Wortham’s opponent. Simmons is attempting to unseat two term Position 3 incumbent Ashley Vann.
"I was running because I was worried about the financial future of the district; however, I met Leah and she shares the very concerns I have. So I trust her to represent us very well," Wortham said.
Wortham also claimed that Dillard should be disqualified from the Position 4 race because his declaration of a campaign treasurer form was not submitted until after the candidate filing deadline. Katy ISD says Dillard can remain on the ballot.
"Katy ISD has confirmed with the Secretary of State's Office and the Texas Ethics Commission that Dillard's application and place on the ballot remain valid," Katy ISD General Counsel Justin Graham told Covering Katy News.
Wortham says he still has political aspirations.
"I am looking at running for a congressional seat in the future," he told Covering Katy News. "With all of my family talks and advisory discussions, I have decided that it would be impossible for me to be effective on the board while looking forward to a congressional run. So with that, I was so comfortable with Leah and her thought process, that I put it in her hands and withdrew my name from the ballot."
