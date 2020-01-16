KATY (Covering Katy News) - Applications are now being accepted for two $1,500 Stepping into the Future scholarships for 2020 KISD graduating seniors. Dr. James M. Jacobs is providing the scholarships.
Applications must be submitted to the offices of Your Total Foot Care Specialist by March 31, 2020, 5:00 p.m. A third-party committee will select the two winning applicants.
The Stepping into the Future scholarship program is available to seniors graduating with GPA’s ranging from 2.5 to 3.7.
The two Stepping into the Future scholarship recipients will be announced at the Katy ISD Awards Ceremonies in May.
Click www.KatyFootCare.com to access the application. You may submit applications in person or by mail.
Your Total Foot Care Specialist – Scholarship | Attention: Human Resources | 23230 Red River Drive | Katy, TX 77494
