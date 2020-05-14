CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy is announcing that Isabella Birsinger is the class of 2020 Aristoi Award Winner. Aristoi Classical Academy is located in the City of Katy.
Selected by faculty and administration, the Aristoi Award recognizes a virtuous young man or woman who seeks the truth in all things and it is the highest honor awarded to an Aristoi graduate.
Miss Birsinger is a dedicated and enthusiastic student, known for her kind and generous spirit among Aristoi faculty and students. She is a gifted artist, and has won numerous awards for her work including recognitions from the University Interscholastic League (UIL), the Texas Renaissance Festival, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Miss Birsinger serves as an Aristoi Student Ambassador and as Vice President of the National Honor Society. She also is a member of the Bible, Choir, and Helping Hands clubs.
Isabella Birsinger has attended Aristoi for the past 12 years and plans on attending Abilene Christian University where she will major in art with a concentration in graphic design.
