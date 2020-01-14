CITY OF KATY (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy is hosting an open house at each of its campuses in the City of Katy on January 25, 2020.
The tuition-free, K-12 public charter school has an Elementary school campus for grades K-4, and an Upper Campus for grades 5-12. The Elementary School will welcome visitors from 1 p.m. to 2:30 PM at 5618 Eleventh Street, and the upper campus opens from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 5610 Morton Road.
The school is not only for students from Katy. Administrators are also encouraging parents from Austin, Colorado, Grimes, and Washington counties to attend its open house.
"Encouraging students to develop a passion for learning and providing them with the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character is the mission of Aristoi," said a statement from school. "The school’s philosophy is not only to inform students but also to form them - form each individual person with character and virtue."
Classical education embraces the study of literature, history, math, band, fine arts, science, languages, poetry, drama and art.
Aristoi’s open house provides the community an opportunity to explore the campuses, speak with teachers, administrators, alumni and student ambassadors.
Aristoi has a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students between its two campuses. To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-391- 5003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.