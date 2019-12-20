KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) – Katy ISD’s Bear Creek Elementary can continue a school goal of building a community of lifelong readers, thanks to the support of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. My Home Library book distribution event. Through a second year of assistance from the program, students were given the opportunity to select books from the BBHLF website to add to their home libraries.
According to census data, many BCE students have limited access to books or literacy enrichment at home. Dr. Lorena Zertuche, principal of BCE, saw the need and set a goal to help build up the home libraries of her students. Over the course of 5 years, the BCE team used a “Book Mobile,” a cart of donated books that were distributed to students.
However, due to Hurricane Harvey, BCE and Dr. Zertuche found themselves back at square one.
“We thought the book distribution event was a one-time event last year. We were all moved to tears and nearly fell out of our chairs, when we were informed that our students were eligible to receive books and participate in the event each year,” Dr. Zertuche said. “I am very grateful to the foundation’s generosity and how well their mission aligns with a considerable need on our campus.”
This year, students selected six books from over 200 titles available on the BBLH website. On distribution day, the students gathered by grade level, and volunteers read aloud to them, while they opened their bag of books.
The Barbra Bush Houston Literacy Foundation was formed to carry out the First Lady’s legacy and focus on literacy in her hometown and the nation’s 4th largest, most diverse city - Houston. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of literacy—the ability to read, write, speak clearly, and think critically. To learn more, visit their website: https://www.bushhoustonliteracy.org/
