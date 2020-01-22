KATY (Covering Katy News) - Bear Creek Elementary School third grade teacher Elizabeth Morgan was one of ten teachers selected nationwide for a $10,000 Staples shopping spree. She won the Staples Thank a Teacher Sweepstakes which encouraged people to take to Twitter or Instagram with a story, photo, or video about a teacher who positively impacted their lives.
The ten winners each received $10,000 in Staples gift cards to be used for their school's supplies.
"Staples found that all too often, teachers go unrecognized. In fact, a recent survey found that four out of five people have a teacher who changed their life, yet a third admitted that they have never said thank you and wish they did," said a statement from office supply retailer.
As a result of the campaign, former and current students flooded social media with their appreciation for the teachers who have impacted them. Morgan was selected from nearly 4,000 entries.
The Houston Staples store on Northwest Freeway opened the store for an hour early and provided coffee and donuts to welcome busses full of teachers, who then split into teams to spend their gift card money, and their own money on items they needed for their schools.
See the pictures above of those who took part in the big shopping spree. It takes a lot of people to purchase $10,000 worth of school supplies in 60 minutes.
