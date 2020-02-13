CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) — The Howard Hughes Corporation recently announced the launch of a new scholarship program for Bridgeland High School that will begin with this year’s inaugural graduating senior class.
Each year, two deserving Bridgeland High School seniors will receive $2,500 to assist with college expenses. The Howard Hughes Corporation plans to offer the scholarship every school year on a recurring basis.
“We truly believe in giving back and know that by investing in our students, we are helping to shape the future of tomorrow’s leaders,” said Heath Melton, Senior Vice President of MPC Residential. “It is exciting to have this scholarship be a part of the Class of 2020, the first to graduate from Bridgeland High School. Ultimately, we believe that this scholarship will reflect the best of our community and provide additional incentive for each student to remain diligent in his or her studies.”
Bridgeland High School seniors are asked to download the application and submit no later than March 31, 2020 to be considered by the selection committee; all pertinent details are provided on the application. Scholarship applicants will be judged on their future goals, leadership qualities, community involvement, extracurricular activities, work experience, academic achievement, and financial need. For additional questions about the scholarship and the application process, please call 281.304.5588.
The Howard Hughes Corporation is the developer of Bridgeland, an 11,400-acre master planned community located in Cypress, Texas that is ranked as the top-selling master planned community in Houston and Texas, ranked 12th in the nation. The award-winning development opened in 2006 and offers a wide variety of housing options and extensive outdoor amenities, with a strong emphasis on conserving and enhancing the natural environment. Bridgeland has over 3,000 acres dedicated to lakes, trails and parks, and offers resort-style pools, a disc golf course, stocked lakes and complimentary use of kayaks, paddle boats and other recreational equipment for residents.
