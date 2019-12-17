KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees are adding more cameras to monitor the inside and outside of school buses, and they've hired a private contractor to address a perpetual shortage of bus drivers.
“The camera system upgrade will provide the latest in technology and safety measures available in school bus transportation,” said Assistant Superintendent of Operations, Ted Vierling. “The system is capable of supplying video coverage of every seat positioned in the school bus, while also monitoring the activity in nearly every corner of the vehicle and bus stop locations,” he added.
Installation of the cameras will begin over the District’s winter break, with all 330 regular buses and 241 special education buses anticipated to be outfitted by the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
The camera upgrade project will include eight cameras located in the front, inside, and back of the buses. It will be paid for by funding from the 2017 Bond.
Trustees also voted to approve a contract for the 2020-2021 school year that will provide funds to hire GoldStar Transit, a third party transportation provider, to supplement districtwide driver personnel needs.
The new agreement with GoldStar Transit will provide at least 40 bus routes, though plans remain tentative until new school and enrollment routes are confirmed in Summer 2020.
GoldStar Transit is a Texas based company and currently provides services to a number of school districts, including Fort Bend ISD, Bastrop ISD, Waco ISD, and Navasota ISD.
"The company’s drivers will be trained alongside Katy ISD bus drivers, and its buses will display Katy ISD signage and have equipment on par with that of standard district buses," said a Katy ISD press release.
Still, school district leaders have emphasized that recruiting and retaining in-house drivers remains its priority now and into the future.
“The best option for us has always been, and will continue to be, to recruit and train our own drivers,” said Vierling. “The GoldStar Transit agreement is to help address the shortage until the point wherein we see more candidates applying for Katy ISD bus driving positions, and we can sustain a constant flow of qualified individuals coming through our doors."
Katy ISD has put a great deal of effort into increasing and maintaining its bus driver pool, including recently raising hourly pay to $17.17 per hour, increasing perfect attendance and recruitment bonuses, providing child care services at the rate of $2.00 a day, and conducting annual recruitment fairs.
“I firmly believe that upgrading our technology and camera system, along with the contracted agreement of a professional transportation company, will enhance our transportation services to be agile and equipped to meet District goals and growth,” Vierling said.
