KATY, FORT BEND COUNTY - (Covering Katy News) - Cardiff Junior High School's recent Fun Run was a success and money raised helped students in need have a merry Christmas.
Cardiff Junior High School's staff and PTA hosted the First Annual Fun Run on Dec. 7. The event's proceeds, $1,276, went to the Katy ISD Police Department's Santa Cops Toy Drive. A check for that amount was recently presented to the Katy ISD Police. Chief Robert Jinks and Liz Loocke were on hand to accept the check.
The annual Santa Cops fundraiser benefits Katy ISD students identified by individual campuses as in need of assistance during the holiday season.
The program began in 2002 by helping 30 students. This year the toy drive was able to provide gifts to more than 1,100 students.
Cardiff Jr. High School is located at the intersection of Greenhouse Road and Clay Road. The official address is 3900 Dayflower Drive.
