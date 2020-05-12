KATY (Covering Katy News) - For a second year in a row, Cinco Ranch High School Junior Kyna McGill has been awarded the President's Volunteer Service Award's Gold Medal!
The President's Volunteer Service Award is a civil award given by the President of the United States. President George W. Bush established the award to honor volunteers that give hundreds of hours per year helping others through the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation.
According to Katy ISD, Kyna has volunteered over 250 hours in the last year through participating in Girls Scouts, mentoring through FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), and being the Director of Outreach for the CRHS CRyptonite Robotics team.
