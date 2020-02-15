KATY (Covering Katy News) - Two term Katy Independent School District trustee Courtney Doyle has withdrawn from the 2020 school board race. Doyle is the president of the board and she announced her withdrawal on Facebook.
She filed to run on the first day of the filing period. She announced her withdrawal late Friday. Early this morning the Katy ISD website had not been updated to show that she dropped out and that Cinco Ranch resident Michael Dillard filed to run for her seat shortly before the deadline on Friday.
Covering Katy has learned that Dillard's wife is also a Katy ISD teacher.
Below is the statement that Doyle posted on her Facebook page following her decision to withdraw as a candidate.
"For 6 years I have served our community as a trustee on the Katy ISD school board. I am extremely proud of the work the school board has done during this time. Our current board is made up of committed, intelligent leaders and I have been honored to serve with each of them. Our current administration is outstanding, solid and preparing KatyISD for a future that is more than I could hope for. The staff and students are in great hands with this dynamic group of leaders.
I have faith and trust in God’s plan both for the district as well as for me personally. With that, I have decided I will not be seeking re-election this term. I will be moving forward pursuing my dream of full time Ministry.
Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the past 6 years. I have grown and learned more in this role than I ever imagined. I leave with a joyful heart knowing the stability of our district is in excellent hands."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.