FULSHEAR (Covering Katy News) – Joe M. Adams Junior High School opened in August and on Tuesday night the Katy Independent School District will officially dedicate the facility. The public is invited to to attend.
Adams was a member of the school board for 27 years.
"During his tenure as a trustee, Adams experienced the district’s exponential growth and was instrumental in ensuring that Katy ISD’s reputation for educational excellence continued," said a press release from the school district.
Adams Junior High School is next to Jordan High School which will open in August 2020.
What: Dedication Ceremony of Adams Junior High
Where: 4141 Cross Creek Bend Lane
Fulshear, TX 77441
When: Tuesday, February 4, 2020
6:30 – 7:30 p.m. - Program
