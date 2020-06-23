KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District is looking for feedback from parents about how to handle the 2020-2021 school year in a time when there still is no cure for COVID-19.
"As our school community navigates these challenging times, we want to assure you that Katy ISD is committed to providing unparalleled learning experiences to our more than 84,000 students," said a statement to parents. "We would like to hear our parents' feedback as we continue preparing for the Fall semester and the safe return of students to Katy ISD campuses."
Katy ISD parents are being sent a link that will allow them to take the survey online.The survey will be open until Thursday, June 25. The school district is also accepting questions about the survey. Parents can email their questions to west@k12insight.com.
On Monday the school district released a video from Superintendent Dr. Ken Gregorski. See the video below.
