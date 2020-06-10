CYPRESS (Covering Katy News) - Aristoi Classical Academy is opening a new campus in Cypress and the public is invited to check it out during a drive-through open house on June 24.
"How do you learn more about the new school in your community, while still practicing social distancing? A drive-thru open house of course," said a statement from the school. "Families can learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy from the security of their own car. Meet faculty and staff, learn about the curriculum, dress code, and how to enroll."
Prospective families are invited to meet teachers, administrators and staff at their Cypress location, 12332 Perry Road from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.aristoiclassical.org/cypress to register for the drive-through open house.
Aristoi is now enrolling K-4 students at its new Cypress campus, opening August 2020. The school is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education.
The new campus will open with grades K-4 in the first year but will grow to a complete K-12 school in the years to come. The Cypress campus will be located at Crossover Bible Fellowship.
Class sizes will be approximately 22 students. Students from Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Klein ISD, Tomball ISD, Houston ISD, and many additional districts are eligible to attend Aristoi Classical Academy in Cypress. Learn more at www.aristoiclassical.org/cypress/ or call 281-763-4101 for more information.
Aristoi Classical Academy is a tuition-free public charter school offering classical education to students in grades K-12. Aristoi currently has two campuses in historic Katy with a total enrollment of nearly 1,000 students. The school's mission is to provide students with an academically challenging Classical Liberal Arts education that encourages them to develop a passion for learning and that gives them the means to become responsible citizens of virtuous character.
To learn more about Aristoi Classical Academy, visit www.aristoiclassical.org or call 281-763-4101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.