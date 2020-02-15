KATY (Covering Katy News) - All three incumbents on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees will have opponents in this year's elections. This year, positions 3, 4 and 5 are on the ballot.
Position 3
Two term Position 3 board member Ashley Diehl Vann is seeking re-election and has drawn one challenger. Vann is currently the board secretary and has also served as president. Vann was elected to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in May 2014 and again in May 2017. Her campaign treasurer is Douglas Diehl.
Position 3 challenger Rafael C. Simmons lists his occupation as a nonprofit director and he is also a US Army Veteran. Simmons has lived in the school district and in Texas for nearly 11 years. His campaign treasurer is Khalilah Smith.
Position 4
School Board President Courtney Doyle has two challengers in the Position 4 school board race. Doyle was elected in May 2014 and was re-elected in 2017. She is a Realtor. She's lived in the school district, and in Texas for more than eleven years. Her campaign treasure is Bob McAuliffe.
Challenger Allen Wortham Jr., is a tax analyst who has lived in Texas for more than 36 years and says he's been a resident of Katy ISD for the past four years. His treasurer is Rebecca Trummer. Wortham originally filed to run for the Position 3 seat held by Vann. On Feb, 10, he re-filed for the Position 4 race against Doyle.
Challenger Leah Marie Wilson is a retired Air Force veteran. She's lived in Texas for 45 years and in the Katy school district for more than five years. Her campaign treasurer is Julie K. Gray.
Postion 5
Position 5 incumbent Bill Lacy is finishing his first term. He was elected in 2017. He is currently serving as Vice President of the school board. Lacy is a mortgage broker who has lived in the school district for more than 20 years. He's been a resident of Texas for 40 years. His treasurer is Katy city council member Jenifer Stockdick. He has drawn two challengers.
Challenger Brandy Snyder is a Registered Nurse. She's lived in Texas for 10 years and the school district for nearly three years. Her campaign treasurer is Jason Snyder.
Challenger Greg G. Schulte lists his occupation as engineer/project manager. He's lived in Texas and in the Katy school district for 20 years. His campaign treasurer is Barbara Schulte.
The winner of each position will serve a three-year term. All positions run at large which every resident of Katy ISD can cast a vote in all three races.
There is no provision for a runoff in races where there is more than two candidates. So, the person with the most votes on election day wins, even if their total is less than 50 percent of the vote.
Election day is May 2, 2020.
