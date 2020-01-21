KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy ISD Elementary School 43 may be named after the man who developed the prototype on which the school is based. The Katy ISD school board is recommending that Elementary 43 be named for Peter McElwain who served as the district's architect for two decades.
"He was the visionary behind the construction of 25 elementary schools, 9 junior high schools, 6 high schools, along with several comprehensive renovations and additions at existing campuses," said school board president Courtney Doyle.
The school is located in the Elyson subdivision in the northwest section of the school district. It is under construction at 6631 Greenwood Orchard Drive and is expected to open in August 2020.
A public hearing will be held on January 30 at 6 p.m. for the public to provide input into the proposal to name Elementary 43 after McElwain. The meeting will be held in the boardroom at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 South Stadium Ln, Katy, TX 77494.
