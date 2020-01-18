KATY, HARRIS COUNTY (Covering Katy News) - Faith West Academy is hosting an open house on Saturday, January 25 at 11 a.m. Private tours will be provided to those who attend. Administrators and faculty will also be available.
"Faith West Academy is an accredited, inter-denominational private Christian school," said a statement from the school. "We offer educational excellence in a safe Christian environment for all girls and boys, preschool through 12th grade."
Faith West has been been a part of the Katy/West Houston community since 1982.
"Faith West is known for its high academic standards (Click for School Profile) and Christian Worldview education," the statement said.
Those who attend the open house should use the main entrance, which is located between the Faith West Academy sign and the gymnasium. Gather at the fountain just inside the main entrance.
The school is located at 2225 Porter Rd, Katy, TX 77493.
