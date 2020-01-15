Julia Grace Webster, senior at Faith West Academy, won the FCC Scholar Cheerleader Award based on her academic excellence and cheerleading awards over the course of her four years as a Varsity Cheerleader at Faith West. This prestigious award was given to only 12 senior athletes out of the several hundred cheerleaders that compete at Nationals.
ORLANDO (Covering Katy News) - The Faith West Academy Varsity Cheerleaders competed at the National Christian Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida on January 3 and 4, 2020.
During the competition they earned several team awards and individual awards including the Loyalty Award for 13 years competing at the National Competition, Best Jumps in the Varsity Division, Second Place in the Team Finals, and the Zero Deduction Award for making no mistakes in their routine.
Faith West Academy is a non-denominational, coeducational, private Christian school with grades preschool-12 with boarding facilities, located at 2225 Porter Rd, Katy, TX 77493.
