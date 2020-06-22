ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND (Covering Katy News) - A former Katy High School football player recently graduated from the United States Naval Academy.
Logan Lister graduated on May 22nd, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland.
2nd Lt. Lister will serve in the United States Marine Corps following graduation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.