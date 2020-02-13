KATY (Covering Katy News) - Time is running short for people who want to apply to be a member of the Katy Independent School District Bond Committee. The deadline is Feb. 17, 2020, at 11:59 p.m.
Members of the committee will be asked to decide if there should be another construction bond on the ballot in November of 2020. If members of the committee believe the district needs more schools and additional upgrades to older campuses, they will then be asked to decide what projects will be included in the bond.
Realtor Jaime Fallon is a former Katy ISD teacher who served on the 2017 bond committee. She is glad that she devoted her time to the project and encourages everyone to take part in the civic process.
"The reason I got involved in it was the need to see our schools grow appropriately and in a timely manner," Fallon said.
She has a unique perspective. She's been in the classroom and now she's a Realtor. She understands the needs of the districts from a teacher's perspective, and has firsthand knowledge of how rapidly people are moving to Katy.
"Families are moving to the district in droves, leading to a projected enrollment of more than 100,000 students by 2027, making Katy ISD the second fastest growing school district in Texas, with the majority of this growth taking place in its northwest quadrant," said a statement from Katy ISD.
"When I was teaching between 2008 and 2014 I had classes that had 32 children in them," Fallon said.
She said big classes make it hard for the district to retain qualified teachers.
"I would see teachers stay there two years and quit," Fallon said.
So, when she finished teaching she decided to become a member of the bond committee to have influence over which school construction or improvement projects that would be funded, in any bond that voters were asked to approve.
The committee is comprised of a 150-member decision-making group consisting of parents, business owners, senior citizens, students, partner institutions and other community members.
It is a big commitment of time, but Fallon says it's worth it.
"I would say we spent about an hour and a half to two hours max, if things were heated or we had to make some serious decisions," Fallon said.
The meetings would begin April 4 and could go as late as Aug. 4, 2020. Click here for the meeting schedule.
Individuals interested in serving on the committee should meet the following criteria:
1. Current resident living within the district boundaries
2. Attend a minimum of 10 committee meetings held from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m.
3. Commit to sharing and presenting information about the committee process and outcomes with organizations and/or networks with which they are affiliated
Individuals who are unable to serve on the committee are encouraged to observe committee deliberations in person by participating in the “gallery” section of the meetings — a section reserved for those who wish to listen to committee presentations and discussions.
