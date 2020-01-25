SUGAR LAND (Covering Katy News) - The Fort Bend Christian Academy American Sign Language Program installed a SignAll Lab, an augmented AI-driven learning system. With this new technology, students can practice, learn and get immediate feedback on their American Sign Language skills in real time.
FBCA upper school is the only high school in Texas piloting this program. The only college in Texas that has this technology is Sam Houston State University. The system is trackable, flexible, interactive and offers students the ability to have private lessons. It benefits teachers by allowing ASL students to practice on their own and get real-time feedback.
“It is an incredible technology, and so cool to use,” student Clover Williams said.
ASL teachers Tony Slate and Elyse DeBuck are thrilled to have the opportunity to use this in the classroom.
“I’m so grateful for the support from our school community, especially our Head of School, Curriculum Specialist and Head of Upper School,” Slate said. “Thanks to all the support, Fort Bend Christian Academy has a solid ASL program.”
For more information about the ASL program, contact Tony Slate at tslate@fortbendchristian.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.