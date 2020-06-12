HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) – Graduating from high school when you live in a shelter or move multiple times during your time in school is not easy, but it’s typical for teens in the foster system. A special rolling graduation ceremony was held on Friday for 162 Texas Foster Youth who were able to earn their diploma despite their circumstances. Students from all numerous school districts took part including several who graduated from Fort Bend Independent School District high schools.
The event took place in the parking lot across from NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans. Due to COVID-19, graduates stayed seated in festively decorated cars as Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo read a short biography about each graduate and a volunteer handed the graduates their diplomas. Due to COVID-19, each vehicle had its turn moving to the front of the line where the seated graduate received his or her diploma.
“When a youth who has been in foster care graduates from high school it really means that they have been self-motivated since they were in ninth grade,” said Mary Green, Director of the HAY Center. The HAY Center, a program of Harris County Protective Services, helps current and former foster youth navigate adulthood with services that include assistance with housing, mental health, employment, mentoring and education.
“It is so hard to get through high school because they move so many times. So, keeping up with high school credits, making sure they are passing all of their classes, making sure that they have everything in order to graduate – a lot of times they’re the ones who have to make sure that happens,” Green said. “So, we are really, really proud of them.”
Johanna is a foster youth from Kempner High School in Sugar Land. She had mixed feelings about graduating from high school.
“It’s sad, but I am proud that I made it,” she said. “It was challenging, but it was definitely worth it. It gets easier as you go.”
Johanna plans to continue her education next fall at the far west side of Texas.
“I’m planning to go to El Paso Community College,” Johanna said. It’s my hometown. I was raised there, and I like the city,” she added.
Many of the graduates face an immediate challenge as soon as they graduate from high school. They “age out” of the foster care system.
“When they turn 18, they don’t have the typical family support that most youth have at that age,” Green said.
The HAY Center is there to help young adults who have transitioned out of foster care.
“We’re really their safety net when they need it,” Green said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the HAY Center, with the help of partners and generous supporters, is also assisting youth with other critical supplies and financial assistance, such as food, clothes, housing options and more. The HAY Center provides services to more than 1,200 foster youth each year and empowers them to be successful, productive adults.
