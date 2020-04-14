The school district says it is committed to attracting the very best talent to join its team and has openings for teachers, campus and district administrators, paraprofessionals, auxiliary support and central office staff.
Each year, Fort Bend ISD’s All Star Talent Draft offers prospective candidates a chance to meet face-to-face with District and school leaders in a fun and engaging atmosphere. However, due to the district’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will take place in an innovative virtual format.
“While the current situation prevents us from holding an in-person event, I am proud to work with a Human Resources team that is forward thinking,” said FBISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre. “And I am thrilled that our leaders will still have the ability to identify and hire the best and brightest candidates to join our team that is dedicated to providing an exemplary education for our nearly 79,000 students.”
Applicants who register before Wednesday, April 22 may be invited to participate in video interviews with school and district leaders and departments.
Interested applicants should register for the virtual event at https://groupmatics.events/event/2020FBISD and may learn more about available positions by visiting the Human Resources page of the Fort Bend ISD website.
