Dennis Spellman
FORT BEND (Covering Fort Bend News) – Fort Bend ISD will host its seventh annual All Star Talent Draft job fair on April 4, 2020 at Constellation Field (1 Stadium Drive, Sugar Land, 77479).
 
Candidates may register on the FBISD Human Resources webpage. Registration will also be open at Constellation Field on the day of the event.

The District is seeking qualified and experienced individuals to join its team, and currently has openings for teachers, campus and District administrators, paraprofessionals, auxiliary support and central office staff.

Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business casual for the event. FBISD school and department administrators will be on site to interview applicants. Please keep in mind that this is an “adults-only” event. 

