The District is seeking qualified and experienced individuals to join its team, and currently has openings for teachers, campus and District administrators, paraprofessionals, auxiliary support and central office staff.
Applicants are asked to bring multiple copies of their resumes and dress in business casual for the event. FBISD school and department administrators will be on site to interview applicants. Please keep in mind that this is an “adults-only” event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.