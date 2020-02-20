This story has been updated several times since it was originally published.
KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy School Board President Courtney Doyle (Position 4), and school board challengers Allen Wortham (Position 4), RC Simmons (Position 3) and Brandy Snyder (Position 5) have all filed to run for school board and then dropped out. Below is the new line up as of February 20, 2020 at 12:30 p.m.
Position 3
Two term Position 3 board member Ashley Diehl Vann is seeking re-election and has drawn one challenger. Vann is currently the board secretary and has also served as president. Vann was elected to the Katy ISD Board of Trustees in May 2014 and again in May 2017. Her campaign treasurer is Douglas Diehl.
Vann is running unopposed.
Position 4
The Position 4 race has no incumbent after school board president Courtney Doyle surprisingly pulled out of the race on Feb. 19, about 30 minutes before the filing deadline.
On the same date, at about the same time that Doyle dropped out, Michael Dillard filed to run for the Position 4 seat. He will run against Leah Marie Wilson.
Leah Marie Wilson is a retired Air Force veteran. She's lived in Texas for 45 years and in the Katy school district for more than five years. Her campaign treasurer is Julie K. Gray.
Michael Dillard lists his occupation as "human resources." He is a Cinco Ranch resident with children in the school district and his wife is a Katy ISD teacher. He's lived in Texas for nearly 10 years, more than 8 of those years in Katy ISD.
Postion 5
Position 5 incumbent Bill Lacy is finishing his first term. He was elected in 2017. He is currently serving as Vice President of the school board. Lacy is a mortgage broker who has lived in the school district for more than 20 years. He's been a resident of Texas for 40 years. His treasurer is Katy city council member Jenifer Stockdick. He has drawn two challengers.
Challenger Greg G. Schulte lists his occupation as engineer/project manager. He's lived in Texas and in the Katy school district for 20 years. His campaign treasurer is Barbara Schulte.
The winner of each position will serve a three-year term. All positions run at large which every resident of Katy ISD can cast a vote in all three races.
There is no provision for a runoff in races where there is more than two candidates. So, the person with the most votes on election day wins, even if their total is less than 50 percent of the vote.
Election day is May 2, 2020.
