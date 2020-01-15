KATY (Covering Katy News) - All three incumbents on the Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees whose terms are expiring are running for re-election, and one of them has drawn an opponent on the first day of the filing period.
Katy ISD will hold a general election on May 2, 2020. This year positions 3, 4 and 5 are on the ballot. The winner of each will serve a three-year term.
Rafael C. Simmons, who lists his occupation as a nonprofit director, is running for school board Position 3. It's a seat currently held by Ashley Vann. Simmons' filing form say he's lived in the school district for nearly 11 years.
Vann also filed for re-election on the first day of the month long filing period.
Position 5 incumbent Bill Lacy and Position 4 incumbent Courtney Doyle also filed for reelection.
People who want to run must submit an application for place on the ballot with the elections administrator located at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 S. Stadium Lane, Katy, TX 77494 beginning Wednesday, January 15, 2020 and ending at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020.
Election Code Section 141.001 explains the eligibility requirements for those who want to run.
