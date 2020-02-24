HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Dr. Cesar Maldonado, Chancellor of Houston Community College (HCC), will present the annual State of the College address to local businesses, community leaders and HCC stakeholders on March 6, 2020. HCC has a campus in Katy and in Stafford.
The Chancellor will share important updates on the institution’s mission to educate, train and support the colleges more than 104,000 students. He will also present on recently released financial ratings and future-focused initiatives.
“For Texas to remain competitive in the global economy, 60 percent of Texans will need a certificate or degree by the year 2030,” said Chancellor Maldonado, Ph.D., P.E. “It is why we’re continuing to innovate and redesign the delivery of education as well as recreate the ultimate student experience.”
WHERE:
Hilton Americas-Houston
1600 Lamar St. 77010
WHEN:
Friday, March 6, 2020
TIME:
7:30 – 8:30 a.m. Registration and Center of Excellence Tours
8:30 – 9:30 a.m. Complimentary Breakfast & Program
9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Center of Excellence Tours
Register by Tuesday, February 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.