HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy News) – Houston Community College is announcing the launch of nextLearning, a new approach to education that provides various in person and online formats that allow for safe, flexible learning options for the Fall 2020 semester. Students have the opportunity to choose from the following four different options: Online Anytime, Online on a Schedule, Flex Campus, and Lab-Based Courses.
The Online Anytime option gives students the flexibility to take classes online at any time. These are traditional online classes that do not have in-person meeting requirements.
The Online on a Schedule option gives students the ability to take classes online at the scheduled class time that they select when enrolling. Students never come to campus, but log into their class on the scheduled dates and times using a video conferencing platform.
The Flex Campus option allows students to enroll in classes which they have the choice to attend either online or in person at the scheduled dates and times. Faculty will teach at the scheduled time and students electing to participate online will use video conferencing to attend class. There will be a limited number of students allowed to participate in class face-to-face, which will be based on social distancing requirements.
Lab-Based Courses, which are the skills-based, hands-on labs previously offered, will still be held in person but with smaller section sizes to allow for social distancing. Additional sections have been added to make up for the smaller lab sizes.
HCC created a helpful video to explain the four nextLearning options so students can make the best course selections for their individual needs. The video can be accessed here.
“As we work to continue to fulfill our important mission, our primary goal is to protect the safety and wellbeing of our students, faculty and staff. These modifications to our fall schedule will provide the most flexible and safest ways for our students to learn and our faculty to teach. We are ready to overcome any obstacle and achieve our strategic priority of student success,” states HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado.
HCC students will still have access to the support they need for success, including tutoring, student life, basic needs support, career and employment services, and counseling ability services, in addition to many financial aid options being provided.
Following CDC guidelines, new safety protocols will also be implemented for anyone arriving at an HCC location in the upcoming semester. HCC has designed signage and communication plans across all campuses to reinforce safety measures, including training for all students, faculty and staff.
By implementing these safety protocols, such as using face masks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing stations, HCC aims to create a safer learning environment for all students, faculty, and staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.