KATY (Covering Katy News) - The University of Houston is introducing its first Engineering Academy program and it will be located in Katy as part of a partnership with Houston Community College.
Most transition programs require that students apply for admission to UH upon completing all academic requirements at the partner institution. The UH/HCC Engineering Academy is different in that students are co-enrolled at both institutions from the moment they are accepted into the academy.
"UH/HCC Engineering Academy students are official UH Engineering Cougars from the very first day," said a statement from the University of Houston.
Students take their core curriculum courses through HCC while taking engineering courses from UH Cullen College of Engineering faculty at the University of Houston at Katy.
After completing all academy requirements, students then transition to the UH main campus to complete their bachelor’s degrees in civil, electrical, computer, industrial or mechanical engineering. Academy requirements are designed to be completed in one or two years.
Additional Information: https://www.egr.uh.edu/parameters/2019-fall/uh-engineering-looks-future-it-expands-new-uh-katy-campus
See video below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.