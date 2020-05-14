KATY (Covering Katy News) - Graduating senior's caps and gowns will be ready for distribution no later than Friday, May 29, 2020, according to the Katy Independent School District.
"Some campuses may communicate pickup procedures earlier than others based on inventory delivery," said a post on the school district's website.
"If you have any questions regarding your senior child or in regards to your Balfour or Herff Jones graduation order, please email Classof2020@KatyISD.org," the post said.
Changing COVID-19 rules are causing distribution of guest tickets to the graduation ceremonies to be placed on hold pending updated information regarding the recommended county and state seating capacities.
The scheduled dates and times for distribution of guest tickets to the June ceremonies will be announced after June 1, 2020. Other supports and services being provided during the closure can be found on the District’s Health Update/Schools Closure web page.
