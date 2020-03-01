KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District spelling bee champion for 2020 is Kunsh Kalra, and the runner-up is Keerthanan Krishnan.
The winning word was “lachrymose,” which Wilson Elementary Kunsh Kalra, spelled correctly without any reluctance. Kunsh, a fourth grader at Wilson, went through a rigorous 11 rounds of competition to ultimately be recognized as the Katy ISD Spelling Bee Champion.
Beckendorff Junior High eighth grader, Keerthana Krishnan, was named the Spelling Bee Runner-up with her last word being “cachinnate.”
“Spelling bees promote students to read at a deeper level, research new topics and broaden their horizons on different subjects. Our Katy ISD students spend several hours a day preparing for this competition, and it’s great to see the fruits of their hard work,” said Katy ISD Instructional Officer for Curriculum and Instruction, Lisa Wells. “Some students are returning competitors, who come back the next year with a higher self-confidence and improved public speaking skills,” added Wells.
Kunsh and Keerthana will represent Katy ISD at the Houston Public Media Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday, March 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the Houston Public Media Studio located at 4343 Elgin Street, Houston, TX 77204. The top two spelling champions will advance to the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will take place, May 26-28, in Washington D.C.
