KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Olga Leonard Elementary School Leopards showcased their spots during Thursday's dedication ceremony of the Katy Independent School District’s newest campus. The resonating beats of the fifth-grade drumline were the perfect touch to kick off the event.
Students, staff and living legacy Olga Leonard welcomed community members to their new campus in the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD. Leonard Elementary is located at 2602 Winchester Ranch Trail, in the Katy Oaks subdivision near the intersection of Morton Ranch Road and Porter Road.
"Olga Leonard, the school’s namesake, was a shining example of the Olga Leonard Elementary culture during her career in education," said a statement from Katy ISD. "She took in every moment of the evening with her presence and remarks of gratitude to the audience."
“What an incredible honor to be standing before you today as we dedicate a Katy ISD campus bearing my name!” Leonard said. “After a 30-year career in education, of which 26 years were in Katy ISD, one gets to know a lot of people," Leonard said. "The phone calls and texts that followed the news that there would indeed be an Olga Leonard Elementary, only validated that this was going to be the cherry on top for me!” she added.
The school carries the name of a former educator who, on any given day, can be found walking the halls of the elementary school. Leonard is known for her accomplishments as an elementary, junior high and high school classroom teacher, an instructional specialist and as an elementary campus administrator at several schools in Katy ISD. She first came to the District in 1985 as a first-grade teacher at Bear Creek Elementary, and ended it by leading campuses as part of the administration team.
"At OLE, putting kids first is at the center of every decision," the Katy ISD statement said. "Students at the school are welcomed into an environment where they feel loved, safe and valued. This culture encourages them to take chances without fear, care for others and take pride in being a Leonard Leopard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.