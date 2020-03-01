KATY (Covering Katy News) – Out of 142 school districts and private schools in the Houston area, who participated in the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HLSR) Grand Prix Art Judging, Katy Independent School District earned the most auction placements with 12 Katy ISD students headed to the HLSR Art Auction.
Nine of the 12 students earned a placement in the auction while three students, who created three-dimensional pieces, will receive an automatic cash premium payment. The HLSR Art Auction will take place on Sunday, March 15 at the NRG Arena.
“Over 2,000 art creations were entered from the Greater Houston area into the HLSR School Art Competition in which 72 pieces advanced to the auction this year,” said Katy ISD Assistant Director of Fine Arts, Mitzi Jones. “We are proud of the western heritage masterpieces our students have created, and their hard work perfecting their projects. We wish them the best on auction day,” added Jones.
Students from Cinco Ranch, Katy, Seven Lakes, Taylor and Tompkins high schools will be representing the district during the auction sale. Cinco Ranch High School Senior Angel Luo had two pieces that qualified, one of which was a three-dimensional sculpture that will receive an automatic cash premium payment.
This year, teachers from across the region sent in 3,417 pieces of artwork to NRG Center for preliminary judging. The judges selected 852 pieces of artwork to advance to the next round of judging, where 72 students were selected to participate in the art auction.
The twelve Katy ISD projects advancing to the auction include:
Annalyse Marie Arnett - Junior at Tompkins High School “Resting at the Rodeo”
Yeojin “Jenny” Jang - Freshman at Seven Lakes High School “Chickens in Contrast”
Hyun Seok Jang - Junior at Taylor High School “Papa’s Loving Gaze”
Rachel Jeong - Junior at Taylor High School “First Time Rider”
Uma Kamath - Freshman at Tompkins High School “Friends are Forever”
Seogene Lee - Senior at Katy High School “Morning Greetings”
Melody Lu - Senior at Tompkins High School “Hanging onto Life’s Ride”
Angel Luo - Senior at Cinco Ranch High School “Gone Out the Window”
Hiori Mizuno - Junior at Cinco Ranch High School - “Hinata Bakka”
Janet Cao – 3D Artwork - Junior at Tompkins High School “Spiral of Healing”
Angel Luo – 3D Artwork - Senior at Cinco Ranch High School “Kiss from a Rose”
Kate Seckar – 3D Artwork - Junior at Cinco Ranch High School “A Dying Sun”
