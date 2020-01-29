GULF OF ADEN (Covering Katy News) - Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Juan Rodriguez, of Katy is serving aboard the USS Normandy (CG 60).
Rodriguez is a graduate of Katy High School's class of 2000.
"Serving in the Navy has been a life-changing experience," Rodriguez said. "I have a lot of people from the city of Katy to be thankful for as they allowed me to be in the position I am today."
The Normandy is part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
