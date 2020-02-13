KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School District’s Legacy Parent Academy is providing an educational session titled “Internet Safety” which will allow attendees to learn helpful ways to navigate the internet as well as ways to harness the power of the World Wide Web in a positive and beneficial way.
LPA educational sessions are free, open to the public, and specifically designed to provide practical strategies to support students. A Spanish translator will be available for those attending the in-person event. Sessions taking place throughout the school year will include experts on a variety of topics, which can be viewed on our Legacy Parent Academy website.
What: Katy ISD Offers Educational Session on Internet Safety
Where: Legacy Stadium
1830 Katyland Drive
Room ABC
Katy, TX 77493
When: Wednesday, February 19, 2020
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Contact: RSVP to: Maria DiPetta, Manager of Media Relations & Multimedia
Office: 281-396-2298
Mobile: 281-723-2927
