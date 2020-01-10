KATY (Covering Katy News) – The impact of social media in our world is growing daily, especially among students. Katy Independent School District’s Legacy Parent Academy is providing an educational session titled This Force They Call Social Media. The session will help parents learn ways to understand, monitor and interact with this ever present force in a positive and productive manner. The event will take place at Legacy Stadium.
LPA educational sessions are free, open to the public, and specifically designed to provide practical strategies to support students. A Spanish translator will be available for those attending the in-person event. Sessions taking place throughout the school year will include experts on a variety of topics, which can be viewed on the Legacy Parent Academy website.
What: Katy ISD Offers Educational Session on Social Media
Where: Legacy Stadium
1830 Katyland Drive
Room ABC
Katy, TX 77493
When: Wednesday, January 15, 2020
6 p.m.–8 p.m.
