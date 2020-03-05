KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District sent an email to parents, staff and community members on Thursday outlining how it is handling news that a 70-year-old man has tested "presumptive positive" for the Coronavirus in Fort Bend County, and that two confirmed cases have been reported in Harris County.
Below is a copy of the school district's message.
March 5, 2020
Dear Katy ISD Parents, Community and Staff,
By now you have likely heard about the recently confirmed presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the Houston area. The District remains in contact with local, state and federal health agencies, all of which have stated that no action is required of school districts at this time. Until such action is deemed necessary, there are no plans to close schools.
Based on current guidance, it is recommended that schools continue to take the same steps to protect against COVID-19 as are taken to prevent other common communicable diseases such as the cold and flu. While the identification of a new illness can be alarming, together we can continue to help protect our school community by following basic prevention practices. At the campus level we are ensuring sufficient soap and sanitizer supplies are available to students, staff and visitors in all locations, at all times. While maintenance staff is also thoroughly disinfecting frequently used surfaces on a regular basis.
Katy ISD supports our parents’ decisions regarding their child’s well-being and attendance at school. Absences related to this matter will be coded as excused. The District is currently reviewing adjustments to the high school final exam exemption requirements and will provide additional information at a later date.
Finally, as we prepare for spring break, students and staff who are traveling outside of the country are asked to follow all federal regulations when reentering the country that may include medical screenings, quarantine and self-reporting. New enrollees from outside of the United States should contact their campus prior to visiting the school and completing the enrollment process.
For updated information on COVID-19, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
Katy ISD has also established a web page at www.katyisd.org/Pages/Coronavirus-Information with related information, and an email for specific coronavirus questions atcoronavirus@katyisd.org.
Katy ISD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.