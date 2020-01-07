KATY (Covering Katy News) - KEYS, Keep Encouraging Youth toward Success, is the Katy ISD mentor program. The group will host its annual Men Who Mentor Breakfast, Friday, January 31, 7:30-9:00 a.m. at the Katy ISD Legacy Stadium community room.
The annual event provides KEYS Mentor Program information and recruits men interested in becoming a mentor to a male student in Katy ISD. Men Who Mentor also provides support for existing male mentors and an opportunity for seasoned mentors to share their mentoring experiences in Katy ISD.
Currently, 75 male students are waiting for a mentor. If you’re a man who has thought about being a mentor, the KEYS organization is encouraging you to come. If you are a man who already mentors, the organization is encouraging you to bring and a friend or two.
To RSVP, go to www.tinyurl.com/KEYSMWM2020.
Katy ISD Partners in Education creates school-support opportunities for parents, businesses and the community by offering a wide variety of options amenable to every schedule, talent and expertise. We bring volunteers into Katy ISD classrooms at each campus and all grade levels. To learn more, visit Partners in Education under the “Community” tab at www.katyisd.org.
