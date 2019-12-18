2019-2020 Katy ISD School Board

2019-2020 Katy ISD Board of Trustees - Back Row: Susan Gesoff, Member; Duke Keller, Member; Lance Redmon, Member; Dawn Champagne, Member - Front Row: Ashley Vann, Secretary; Courtney Doyle, President; Bill Lacy, Vice President

KATY (Covering Katy News) -The Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the recommended Instructional Calendars for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years at Monday night's meeting.

"Setting a calendar that works best for Katy ISD families is always a priority for the District," said a statement from Katy ISD.

Input from the Instructional Calendar Survey and the Katy Improvement Council with regard to which option would work best for our community was thoroughly reviewed and considered throughout the development and recommendation process.

Option A, the option that closely mirrors the current school year with an additional holiday in October and January, was chosen our parents and community, the Council and the District. This option was selected by more than 73% of the calendar survey participants.

