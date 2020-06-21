Monday, June 22, 2020 Regular Board Meeting Agenda
Note: By March 16, 2020 Order of Governor Greg Abbott, the following meeting is being held in accordance with the modified Open Meetings Act. These modifications are necessary to promote the health and safety of the Katy ISD community. Further, Harris and Fort Bend Counties have issued Stay Home Work Safe orders, which directly impact the ability of individuals to leave their homes. As such, open forum has changed to comply with these orders as well as guidance from health authorities including the Centers for Disease Control.
OPEN MEETING: 5:30 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Trustees of the Katy Independent School District will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Monday, June 22, 2020 in the Board Room of the Katy ISD Education Support Complex, 6301 South Stadium Lane, Katy, Texas 77494.
The Open Meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the public may view the meeting through a free livestream service at Katy ISD Board Meeting Livestream.
Access to the agenda documents will be available the day of the meeting at BoardDocs.com. Individuals who wish to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting may do so by signing up in advance of the meeting. To sign up to speak, that individual must send an email to publicrecords@katyisd.org by 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, with your name, specific topic of discussion, and a phone number. Please also include your mailing address, designate whether you reside in Katy ISD and if you have children in Katy ISD Schools.
At the outset of the public forum (about 5:30 p.m.), the first 10 speakers to sign up will be called individually on the number provided and allowed to speak to the Board, audio only. If the call is unanswered after two attempts, we will move to the next speaker. Please note participation in public comment will remain governed by Katy ISD Board Policy BED. A recording of this Regular Board Meeting shall be made and an archived copy will be available on the Internet for not less than two years.
Call to Order - Upon announcement by the presiding officer that a quorum is present, the meeting will be called to order. The presiding officer will verify that the meeting has been duly called and notice of the meeting has been posted for the time and manner required by law.
Open Forum - In accordance with BED(LEGAL) and BED(LOCAL), the Board shall allot up to 30 minutes to hear persons who desire to make comments to the Board. Persons who wish to participate in this portion of the meeting shall sign up by 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020.
3. Closed Meeting - Closed Meeting will be held for the purposes authorized by the Texas Open Meetings Act, Texas Government Code Section 551.001 et seq. concerning any and all purposes permitted by the Act, including but not limited to the sections and purposes listed below.
3.1 Consultation with Board's attorney. (Texas Government Code 551.071: For the purpose of a private consultation with the Board's attorney on any or all subjects or matters authorized by law; and Texas Government Code 551.129: For the purpose of a private consultation with the Board's attorney by telephone conference call.)
Reconvene from Closed Meeting - The Board will reconvene from Closed Meeting.
Pledges of Allegiance
Reports
6.1 Katy Independent School District June 2020 Demographic Update
6.2 Simon Youth Academy Optional Flexible School Day Program
Discussion/Action
7.1 Discuss and consider Board approval of Simon Youth Academy Optional Flexible School Day Program.
7.2 Discuss and consider Board approval of the April 2020 Financial Reports.
7.3 Discuss and consider Board approval of the June 2020 budget amendments.
7.4 Discuss and consider Board approval of the proposal for the health plan renewal for Plan Year 2021.
7.5 Discuss and consider Board approval of the Katy Independent School District compensation plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
7.6 Discuss and consider Board approval of a compensation increase for the 2020-2021 school year.
7.7 Discuss and consider Board approval of the 2020-2021 Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System (T-TESS) Second Appraisers.
7.8 Discuss and consider Board approval of the Interlocal Agreement with Harris County Department of Education for specialized services at the Academic Behavior School West.
7.9 Discuss and consider Board approval of the Interlocal Agreement with Harris County Department of Education for specialized therapy services.
7.10 Discuss and consider Board approval of the Instructional Materials Inventory Waiver.
7.11 Discuss and consider Board approval of the Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct for the 2020-2021 school year.
7.12 Discuss and consider Board approval of the proposal for the Building
Management Control System replacement at multiple campuses.
7.13 Discuss and consider Board approval to utilize 2017 Bond Savings for replacement of driveway and entrance gates at multiple campuses.
7.14 Discuss and consider Board approval of the conveyance of a road easement for the installation of a traffic signal to Harris County out of the Taylor High School campus site located in Harris County.
7.15 Discuss and consider Board approval of a blanket electrical easement to CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC associated with the construction of Junior High School #17.
7.16 Discuss and consider Board approval for the installation of shade structures at Jordan High School.
7.17 Discuss and consider Board approval of the minutes of the May 2020 Board meeting.
8. Information Items
8.1 Donated Items to Katy Independent School District
9. Future Meetings
9.1 Regular Board Meeting - Monday, July 27, 2020
10. Adjournment
