KATY (Covering Katy News) – On February 5, the Katy Independent School District celebrated National Signing Day with events across all eight high schools. This is a day, when the countless hours of practice, training, sweat and effort, pays off for athletes and their supportive families, teams and coaches. The event culminates in a memorable moment of signing a binding national letter of intent to play a collegiate sport.
Cinco Ranch High School 2020 Signees:
· Austin Collins, Football, New Mexico Military Institute
· Hannah Regan, Volleyball, University of South Carolina Upstate
· Fiorella Vera, Cross Country, Tiffin University
Katy High School 2020 Signees:
· Hayden Barrios, Track, Northwestern State University
· Sydney Blakeman, Softball, University of Texas San Antonio
· Dominique Crespo, Softball, University of Houston Victoria
· Allyse Castillo, Softball, University Mary-Hardin Baylor
· Maddie Thayer, Volleyball, University of Texas San Antonio
· Chermane Sims, Basketball, LeTourneau University
· Dylan Howerton, Football, Abilene Christian University
· Hagen Losa, Football, St. Benedictine College, Kansas
· Justin King, Football, Midwestern State University
· Bryan Massey, Football, Southern Methodist University
· Jaylen Phillips, Football, Sam Houston State University
· Daylin Johnson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute, Houston
· Carson Rogers, Football, William Penn University
· Dylan Wiltcher, Football, Hardin-Simmons University
· Jayden Holcomb, Football, Grand View University
· Drew Murphy, Football, Grand View University
· DeQuendrick Dawson, Football, Texas Agriculture and Technology Institute
Mayde Creek High School 2020 Signees:
· Jaiden Chretien, Volleyball, Centenary College of Louisiana
· Angeline Hardison, Volleyball, Missouri State University-West Plains
· Victor Holdman, Football, Angelo State University
· Trejuan Holmes, Football, Angelo State University
Morton Ranch High School 2020 Signees:
· Justice Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University
· Jordan Guillory, Football, Stephen F. Austin University
Seven Lakes High School 2020 Signees:
· Tiago Sumba, Football, Kilgore College
· Matthew Perkins, Baseball, Concordia University Texas
Taylor High School 2020 Signees:
· Bailey Johnson, Softball, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
· Braden Hay, Football, West Texas A&M University
· Martin Nowlin, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
· Patric Talbot, Football, Eastern New Mexico University
· Griffin Dougherty, Football, University of Texas of the Permian Basin
· Mike Tulenko, Football, University of Houston
Tompkins High School 2020 Signees:
· Connor Kinslow, Football, University of New Mexico
· Elina Sinz, Golf, Auburn University
· MonRay VanDerWalt, Baseball, Lamar University
· Temidayo Oduselu, Football, Texas Southern University’
· Jesse Jensen, Football, Southern Arkansas University
· RJ Smith, Football, Houston Baptist University
· Arianna Rosario, Swimming, University of the Ozarks
· Ryan Little, Track, University of New Mexico
· Taurean Muhammad, Football, Air Force Academy
Paetow High School 2020 Signees:
· Mackenzie Arsola, Girls Soccer, University of Houston Victoria
· Johnathan Baker, Track, University of Arkansas
· D.J. Mourning, Football, University of Arizona
· Dane Presto, Football, The College of Idaho
· Kevin Vasquez, Boys Soccer, Hastings College in Nebraska
