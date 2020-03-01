KATY (Covering Katy News) – Four Katy Independent School District Teachers were recently recognized by the Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators in the organization’s 2020 Teacher of the Year nominations. One of the Katy ISD nominees, LaQuita McMillion, a fourth grade teacher at Bear Creek Elementary, was recognized out of over 300 nominated educators, as the 2020 HAABSE Elementary Teacher of the Year.
“Hearing my name being called was an indescribable and overwhelming feeling, I appreciate the recognition in a career that I truly love to do each and every day,” McMillion said. “I would like to give credit to the students and families for which I'm blessed to serve and the colleagues and leadership support that I have served throughout my career as an educator.”
“We are very proud of these teachers and their dedication to the students and communities that they serve,” Katy ISD Assistant Superintendent for Elementary School Leadership and Support, Dr. Vonda Washington said. “HAABSE selected an excellent educator, Mrs. McMillion, as the 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year. She is a wonderful example to her colleagues and students of a passionate educator, who is focused on helping her students achieve at the highest possible level in all that they do. Congratulations Mrs. McMillion!”
LaQuita McMillion, a fourth grade ELA teacher, has been in education for more than 8 years. She spent the majority of those years in turnaround elementary schools in her hometown of Chicago. Two years ago, she relocated to Katy ISD and has since enjoyed her time in the District.
McMillion was shocked to hear her name called at the HAABSE event. “To be nominated for the award by my campus peers and principal was an honor,” she said. “I never expected that out of over 300 educators from school districts in the Houston area that I would be selected as a finalist and more importantly be awarded the top honor.”
McMillion was motivated to become a teacher due to her childhood experience in the classroom. The campus became her safe haven and a place where she was able to discover many opportunities outside of her neighborhood.
“As a child, I knew when I arrived in my classroom, nothing else mattered,” McMillion said. “My teachers motivated and instilled values in me that held education as the compass to my success in life.”
Katy ISD Nominees and Award Recipient
· LaQuita McMillion | Bear Creek Elementary | Awarded 2020 HAABSE Elementary Teacher of the Year
· Linda Lopez | Winborn Elementary | Elementary Nominee
· Felicia Spivey | Morton Ranch High School | Secondary Nominee
· Holly Tudor | McRoberts Elementary | Elementary Nominee
The Houston Area Alliance of Black School Educators’ primary mission is to enhance the education of all students and to exercise leadership.
