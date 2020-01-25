KATY (Covering Katy News) – During the Katy Independent School District January Board meeting, the naming advisory committee for Elementary 43 recommended the new school be named after Katy ISD’s former district architect and planner, Peter McElwain.
In 1998, McElwain joined the school district and assumed responsibility for all facility related matters including planning, design, construction, property acquisition, maintenance, operations and energy management.
At the time, Katy ISD had a student enrollment of 28,000 students and was on the verge of tremendous growth.
"McElwain developed a streamlined process that enabled the District to keep pace with the growth, while ensuring an outstanding learning environment for every student," said a statement from Katy ISD.
He hired and worked with a talented and dedicated team to plan, design and construct 25 elementary schools, nine junior highs and six high schools, along with several comprehensive renovations and additions at existing campuses. He also led the Katy ISD Facilities and Planning Department in opening up several education support and administrative facilities.
Community members are invited to a public forum to provide input regarding the proposed name. It will be held Thursday, January 30, in the Katy ISD education support complex board room, 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Elementary 43 will be located at 6631 S. Greenwood Orchard Drive in the Elyson subdivision. The school will provide enrollment relief to neighboring campuses in the northwest quadrant of the District that are experiencing fast growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.