KATY (Covering Katy News) - School campuses have been closed since spring break due to COVID-19, and seniors will not be in school next year to retrieve their belongings. So, the Katy Independent School District is making plans for students to pick up their items and drop off any technology they've borrowed from the school district.
"With the close of the instructional school year for our senior students, high school campuses are in the process of ensuring seniors have the opportunity to turn in district inventory and obtain any personal items that may have been left on campus prior to spring break and the extended closure of schools," said a post on the Katy ISD website. "Please contact your child’s campus if there are any questions regarding end of the year check-out procedures."
"If you’re graduating senior needs to keep a checked out technology device through Friday, May 15, 2020, the device may be returned to Technology Check-In any Wednesday at the Katy ISD Education Support Complex from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. through the end of May," the district's post also said.
