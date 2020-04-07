KATY (Covering Katy News) - To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Katy ISD Board of Trustees approved the postponement of the school district's May election until Nov. 3, 2020. Katy ISD Trustee Positions 3, 4 and 5 will be on the ballot and the winners will serve a three-year term.
"Given the current challenges and changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic in our state, Gov. Greg Abbot has allowed Katy ISD and its board of trustees the authority to postpone any elections until November," said Katy ISD General Counsel Justin Graham. "All this does is put a pause button on the timeline, there will not be any changes to the ballot or additional candidates allowed to enter the election," Graham added.
The board's decision follows a proclamation recently issued by Gov. Abbott that suspended specific provisions of the Texas Election Code, opening the door for political entities to postpone their elections during the COVID-19 pandemic. While the election will be postponed, all candidate filings and ballot order actions already taken will remain the same. Also, the postponement does not reopen the filing date for new candidates to enter a race.
Applications for a ballot by mail filed for the May 2, 2020 election that are marked annual will be valid for the November 3, 2020 election. Likewise, single use applications for ballot by mail submitted for reason of age or disability will also remain valid for the new election date.
Important Dates for the November 3, 2020 Katy ISD Board election:
Voter registration deadline is October 5, 2020.
Deadline to submit for a ballot by mail (ABBM) is October 23, 2020.
Early Voting will take place October 19, 2020 – October 30, 2020.
NOTE TO OUR READERS: While Covering Katy has announced that it will discontinue publication, we still want to assist the community during this difficult time. So, we will use our platform and assets to publish important announcements on a limited basis because we want to help. How long this publication schedule last depends on a variety of factors, primarily how long it takes for our community to return to normal. During this time you may find that our focus will be less hyperlocal and more regional than it has been in the past, because what happens regionally impacts what happens to us locally when dealing with COVID19.
