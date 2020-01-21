KATY (Covering Katy News) - Katy Independent School District Board of Trustees President Courtney Doyle is out with her January video message.
There is a new name in the works for Elementary School 43, a new Principal for Creech Elementary school and a new push to have members of the public apply to be members of the 2020 Bond Advisory Committee and many other topics. Watch the video below.
