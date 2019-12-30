KATY (Covering Katy News) - The Katy Independent School District is now accepting nominations for the naming of Elementary 43, located at 6631 S. Greenwood Orchard Drive in the Elyson subdivision. Deadline for submission is January 10, 2020.
Individuals interested in submitting a name should review the Katy ISD Board Policy CW (LOCAL) for facility naming guidelines and submit a completed Elementary #43 Naming Form found on the Katy ISD School and Facility webpage.
Submit other supplemental materials, such as in-depth biographies, news clippings, photos, letters of recommendation and/or other printed resources that would assist the naming committee in making a recommendation to the Board.
The form and all supplemental materials may be submitted by any of the methods below:
- By email: schoolnaming@katyisd.org
- By mail: Katy ISD School/Facility Naming School & Community Engagement P.O. Box 159 Katy, TX 77492-0159
- Personal Delivery: Education Support Complex (ESC) School & Community Engagement 6301 S. Stadium Lane Katy, TX 77494
Submissions must be received no later than 4 p.m. on January 10, 2020.
