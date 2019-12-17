KATY (Covering Katy News) – The Katy Independent School district is nearly 80% built-out, but there are still tens of thousands of students who will be going to Katy schools over the next decade according to a demographer's presentation on Monday night.
Population and Survey Analysts presented its annual demographic update on Katy ISD enrollment growth at the December school board meeting. According to the organization, Katy ISD is expected to have nearly 100,000 students by 2029, making it the second fastest growing school district in Texas.
The majority of enrollment growth is expected to take place in the northwest quadrant of Katy ISD. Katy High School and Paetow High School are projected to be over enrollment capacity by the year 2023.
The five largest and fastest growing subdivisions in the northwest quadrant include Elyson, Cane Island, Bridgeland, Camillo Lakes, and Morton Creek Ranch. Together, these growing subdivisions are expected to bring over 27,000 residents to the area within the next eight years.
Even with the growth projections spotlighting the northwest quadrant, in other quadrants around the school district, many campuses will see various levels of enrollment growth. Cinco Ranch High School, for example, is projected to see large enrollment numbers in 2020-2022.
Katy ISD works closely with PASA to determine attendance boundary modifications needed as the district continues to grow at a rapid pace. PASA indicated the District will need new campuses to address overcapacity enrollment relief and to balance enrollment across the District, especially in the predicted growth area of the northwest quadrant.
